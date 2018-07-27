NAB to form special committee for implementation of SC directives

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, on Thursday directed the formation of a special committee to ensure the implementation of Supreme Court directives issued from time to time.

Chairing a special meeting at the NAB headquarters here on Thursday, Javed Iqbal said no leniency in the implementation of directives of Supreme Court would be tolerated.

The NAB chairman also directed the Operation Division and Prosecution Division to file the corruption references in the accountability courts with full preparation and with solid evidence so that the corrupt elements could be brought to justice as per the law to recover the looted money.

Meanwhile, Javed Iqbal, while talking at an open kutchery, said that NAB would resolve people’s corruption-related complaints as per the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) as he firmly believes in across the board “accountability for all” policy.

It merits mentioning here that the NAB chairman had announced during his first address to the NAB officials that he would directly listen to the complaints of public related to corruption and corrupt practices on the last Thursday of every month between 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the NAB headquarters.

Accordingly, the NAB chairman, as per his commitment, on Thursday listened to the complaints of people from all parts of the country at the NAB headquarters and gave them a patient hearing and tried to resolve their problems as per law.

The complainants thanked the NAB chairman for sparing time and listening to their complaints personally.

It is important to mention here that the NAB chairman not only himself hears the public complaints individually but had also directed all DGs of regional bureaus of NAB to listen to public complaints related to corruption and corrupt practices.