Anti-measles campaign in Punjab from October 15

LAHORE: With a view to eradicating measles from Punjab, a 12-day anti-measles campaign would be launched from October 15 which would be carried out till October 27. During this campaign 20 million children from the age of six months to 87 months would be given vaccine against measles.

Unicef would provide all out cooperation to the primary and secondary health department for this campaign. It was announced during the meeting between Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Ali Bahadur Qazi and the delegation of Unicef who met him at his office, according to a hand out issued here on Thursday. The delegation was led by Dr Tahir Manzoor. The other members of the delegation included Dr Mushtaq Rana, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain, Dr Naila, Dr. Shafiq and Dr. Shaghufta, Director General Health Dr. Munir Ahmad, Technical Director Policy and Strategic Planning Unit (PSPU) Dr Nadeem Zaka, Project Director PSPU Dr Shaghufta Zareen and Director Operation Dr Yadullah were present.

It was informed that the micro plan of anti-measles campaign has been prepared and the Unicef teams would visit all the districts to check the micro plan in collaboration with CEO Health. Dr Tahir Manzoor briefed the secretary that Unicef is providing all kind of cooperation to the Punjab government for the improvement of EPI programme, Cold Chain Management, combating against communicable diseases of children, preparation of urban health strategy, better take care of infants and to overcome phenomena and diarrhea. He said Unicef is providing technical cooperation, training and capacity-building of the staff and financial support. Unicef is also collaborating in dissemination the knowledge and awareness to the health providers as well as to the community.

Dr Mushtaq Rana of Unicef revealed that phenomena anddiarrhea are the basic causes of infant mortality in Pakistan. Dr Tahir Manzoor said pilot project of Kangaroo Mother Care has been launched in different districts of the province for better healthcare of the newborn babies and this project is being extended to other districts of the province. He said Unicef is also imparting training to the skilled birth attendants and other concerned staff for infection control in newborn babies.

The Unicef delegation briefed the secretary about the new initiatives being taken by the Unicef during 2018. Ali Bahadur Qazi thanked the Unicef for extending cooperation and announcing the schedule of anti-measles campaign in Punjab. He also directed the DG HS and other officers to strengthen the steps taken for the control of diseases.

He appreciated the efforts of Unicef for knowledge sharing and training of the doctors, nurses and lady health workers and assured that Punjab government would extend full cooperation to make the anti-measles campaign a success.