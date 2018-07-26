One killed, two injured in Swabi election violence

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two others wounded in firing at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf camp in Swabi during the polling on Wednesday. Police said three persons at the PTI camp, Shahzeb, Mukhtiar and Saleem, were wounded when the workers of the Awami National Party allegedly opened fire on them after a clash in Nawan Kilay in PK-47 constituency. The three were rushed to the local hospital where Shahzeb succumbed to his injuries. Swabi District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani confirmed the death of one person while talking to the media.

Heavy contingents of the police and army arrived at the site of the clash soon after the incident. The PTI candidates Usman Tarakai and provincial candidate Shahram Tarakai arrived at the hospital after the incident. They demanded action against those involved in the firing.