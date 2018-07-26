KarachiVotes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BilawalBhuttoZardari @BBhuttoZardari
Voted! Every vote counts. #DemocracyistheBestRevenge
Syed Ali Raza Abidi @abidifactor
I thank our voters and #TeamMQM workers for the hard work and the dedication! May we win them all. Ameen.
Norbert Almeida @norbalm
I voted for a #Pakistan where rights are respected.
Jemima Goldsmith @Jemima_Khan
Happy Election Day Pakistan, you maddening, beautiful, crazy, beloved old friend.Here’s hoping the people who count your votes, let your vote count. And you get the leader you believe in.
Pakistan Zindabad!
Nida Kirmani @nidkirm
Dear democracy, good luck today! #ElectionPakistan2018
Syed Aminul Haque @SyedAminulHaque
I urge all Pakistanis to get out of their houses and cast their votes for a better Pakistan! Polling is from 8am-6pm. Voting is obligatory for all citizens of Pakistan! #Vote4Kite #Vote4Right #KiteFlyingHigh
Imran Ismail @ImranIsmailPTI
Today is the day to turn a dream into reality. A dream of Naya Pakistan that v have been chasing for last 22 years. Inshallah Imran Khan will lead Pakistan into a new era
BilawalBhuttoZardari @BBhuttoZardari
Voted! Every vote counts. #DemocracyistheBestRevenge
Syed Ali Raza Abidi @abidifactor
I thank our voters and #TeamMQM workers for the hard work and the dedication! May we win them all. Ameen.
Norbert Almeida @norbalm
I voted for a #Pakistan where rights are respected.
Jemima Goldsmith @Jemima_Khan
Happy Election Day Pakistan, you maddening, beautiful, crazy, beloved old friend.Here’s hoping the people who count your votes, let your vote count. And you get the leader you believe in.
Pakistan Zindabad!
Nida Kirmani @nidkirm
Dear democracy, good luck today! #ElectionPakistan2018
Syed Aminul Haque @SyedAminulHaque
I urge all Pakistanis to get out of their houses and cast their votes for a better Pakistan! Polling is from 8am-6pm. Voting is obligatory for all citizens of Pakistan! #Vote4Kite #Vote4Right #KiteFlyingHigh
Imran Ismail @ImranIsmailPTI
Today is the day to turn a dream into reality. A dream of Naya Pakistan that v have been chasing for last 22 years. Inshallah Imran Khan will lead Pakistan into a new era
Comments