LEAs recover ballot papers in Umerkot

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Army and paramiliatary Rangers recovered stamped ballot papers on Tuesday and arrested several workers of a political party.

The Pak Army and Rangers while patroling at Pakistan Chowk in Ummerkot recovered ballot papers of PS-52 from a jeep and took into custody Anwar, Hakim, Jallauddin Soomro, Khanghar and Nawab Soomro and handed them over to City Police Ummerkot.

According to police, the accused, are said to be PPP Workers who were attempting to transport ballot papers to village Borha bah to stuff the ballot boxes.Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, election material was shifted by the polling staff to the polling stations amidst tight security of Army, Rangers and Police. The district Police has devised contingency plans for Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Nausharoferoz and others, while the divisional commissioners of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, MirpurKhas and Hyderabad set up Central Election Monitoring Cells. The CCTV cameras were also installed at the sensitive polling stations.

The SSPs in their respective districts have increased surveillance to monitor the activities around the polling stations and other sensitive areas to ward off any untoward incident. The hospitals have also devised contingency plans and are ensuring presence of doctors and paramedical staff to address any emergency.