PTF chief faces criticism from within federation

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president’s decision to appoint serving government officer Abu Akif as the secretary has attracted criticism from within the federation.

“Under the PTF’s constitution the post of the PTF’s secretary has to be filled through election,” said an official of PTF. He added that only the PTF Council with the approval of all the affiliated units could appoint the secretary.

“PTF president has no authority to fill this position by appointment,” he added. Thus, added the official, the appointment can be challenged in a court of law. “The PTF president has constitutional authority to appoint an acting secretary out of the four joint secretaries at PTF but this lawful course was not followed,” said the official.

It is worth adding here that PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan did not follow the procedure laid down in the constitution when he appointed Sanaullah Aman as the secretary in August last year.

The position fell vacant when Khalid Rehmani resigned. “The person to be appointed on any official positions in PTF, especially secretary, should be an elected member of any affiliated unit of PTF,” said the official.

“Sanaullah and now Abu Akif are not members, let alone elected, of any affiliated unit nor were they nominated by any affiliated unit. Sanaullah was just an employee of CDA while Abu Akif is the secretary of Cabinet Division,” said the official.

Sanaullah was soon relieved of his duties and PTF ran its daily affairs through acting secretary Gul Rehman. “He is more into favouritism which is evident from the number of high posts at PTF given to people who do not represent any unit of PTF,” said the official.

The official added that the president could only appoint advisors. PTF has announced that it would confirm Abu Akif’s appointment through its general council soon. “As authorised by the Council at its last meeting, the appointment (of Abu Akif) will be ratified at the next meeting of the Council,” PTF said in a press release. “How can the council confirm his appointment when he is not a member of any unit of PTF!” asked the official.