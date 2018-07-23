Healthy advice

Elections are just round the corner and all political leaders are showing their true colours. Enough has been said about that already. Rather than saying more, here is some valuable, useful information of a different nature.

A Ghanaian medical officer in the US circulated this advice. The rate at which young people are suffering from kidney disease is alarming. Recently, a Nigerian actor died of a kidney disease, whereas many people are currently on dialysis or life support. Here are the top six causes of kidney diseases. First: holding urine in the bladder for too long is a bad idea, as a full bladder can cause damage. Bacteria in our urine multiply quickly inside the bladder and lead to kidney infections that cause urinary tract infections, nephritis and even uremia.

Second: eating too much salt. One should not consume more than 5.8 grams of salt daily. Third: eating too much meat. Excess consumption of meat increases protein in our diet which is harmful for the kidneys. Protein digestion produces ammonia – a toxin that is extremely destructive for the kidneys. Fourth: drinking too much caffeine. Caffeine is a component of many sodas and soft drinks. It raises the blood pressure because of which kidneys start to suffer. So cut down on the number of cups of coffee and glasses of coke you drink per day.

Fifth: not drinking enough water. Our kidneys need to be hydrated properly to perform their functions well. If we don’t drink enough water, the toxins can start accumulating in the blood as there isn’t enough fluid to drain it through the kidneys. Drink more than 10 glasses of water every day. Sixth: Not treating all health problems properly and having our health checked regularly can also cause kidney diseases. Let’s start by helping ourselves.

Here are some medicines we need to avoid. These have been banned in the US but may be readily available in Pakistan. The medicines contain phenyl propanol-amide (PPA), which can cause strokes. They include D-cold, Vicks Action 500, Actified, Coldarin, Cosome, Nice, Nimulid, Cetrizet-D. Moreover, doctors in the US have found a new type of cancer in human beings, caused by silver nitro oxide. Whenever you buy mobile recharge cards, don’t scratch them with your nails as it contains a silver nitro oxide coating which can cause skin cancer.

Some general health tips: Don’t take medicines with cold water. Don’t eat heavy meals after 5pm. Drink more water in the morning and less at night. The best time to sleep is from 10pm to 4am. Don’t lie down immediately after taking medicines or after meals. When your phone’s battery is down to the last bar, don’t answer it. Radiation is 1,000 times stronger at this time.

The American Doctors Association has issued this notice as one of the major causes of cancer: “Do not take tea in plastic cups. Do not eat anything hot out of a plastic bag, eg chips. Do not heat food in a microwave using a plastic container. When plastic comes in contact with heat, it produces chemicals that can cause 52 different types of cancers.

A Japanese professor did some research and came up with surprising results. He found out that acidity is not only caused by diet, but also due to stress; hypertension is not only caused by the consumption of a lot of salt, but also because of errors in managing emotions; cholesterol is not only caused by fatty foods, but also by excessive laziness and failure to exercise; Asthma is not only caused by the disruption of oxygen supply to the lungs, but depression also makes the lungs unstable. Diabetes is not only the outcome of excessive glucose consumption, but certain stubborn attitudes also disrupt the functions of the pancreas. The causes of diseases are 50 percent spiritual, 25 percent psychic, 15 percent social and 10 percent physical. If we want to be healthy, we need to also fix our minds.

A university professor in South Africa wrote this message to his students and placed it at the entrance of the university. It is also an important piece of information for our voters to keep in mind. This is what he wrote: “Collapsing any nation does not require the use of atomic weapons or long-range missiles. It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in examinations by students.”

The result: a patient in the hands of such doctors will die; the money in the hands of such accountants will be lost; humanity in the hands of such religious scholars and justice in the hands of such judges will be lost. We should share this advice with family and friends. It may save someone’s life.

Email: [email protected]