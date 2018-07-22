Dutch pair charged in Britain after cocaine haul seized from boat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: A pair of Dutch nationals appeared in a British court on Saturday after authorities seized one of their largest-ever hauls of cocaine, aboard a yacht off the south-west coast. Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, appeared via video-link at Bristol Magistrates´ Court in south-west England charged with drug importation offences. Pieterse did not enter a plea, while Schoemaker pleaded not guilty. They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear next in court on August 20. The two were arrested Thursday after the Netherlands-registered boat that they were travelling on was intercepted by a Border Force cutter 120 miles (193 kilometres) off the far southwestern county of Cornwall. Officers discovered an estimated two tonnes of cocaine, wrapped in plastic bagging in a compartment beneath the decking area at the rear of the vessel, the SY Marcia, Britain´s National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement. Its National Maritime Intelligence Centre aided the operation alongside a European analysis and operations centre for narcotics in Lisbon and law enforcement partners in Portugal, France and the Netherlands.
