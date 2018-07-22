Call for delay in homeopathic council polls

Islamabad : The Pakistan Homeopathic Medical Association has demanded the health services and coordination ministry put off the Aug 8 National Council for Homeopathy elections until the verification of the educational certificates of voters.

The demand comes over complaints about scores of homeopaths possessing fake matriculation and diploma certificates.

The NCH consists of 21 members, including 13 elected by registered homoeopaths across the country by vote for five years and seven nominated by the health ministry.

According to the PHMA, the Senate subcommittee on health services has also declared the voter list for NCH elections faulty and ordered the verification of voters and their academic credentials before the holding of elections to ensure transparent electoral exercise.

Also, the addresses of many voters are wrong, while many homeopathic colleges do not exist at the given addresses.

The PHMA demanded that the ministry order the delaying of the NCH elections until voters and their qualifications are verified.