Unsafe milk

That many profiteers add water in loose milk is, unfortunately, quite common in Pakistan. Being a concerned mother, I am afraid to even go to these shops knowing what kind of products they have been selling to the people. It was said that packaged milk posed a serious health risk, but I think otherwise. Packaged milk brands have been upfront and transparent in revealing how their milk is sourced and processed. I see no reason to doubt them.

I am of the opinion that we should use packaged milk to keep ourselves healthy and safe from the hazards that loose milk poses. In addition, I will also laud the Punjab Food Authority for banning the sale of loose milk. I felt a relief that somebody is taking an initiative for the safety of people.

Sumaiya Shafi ( Karachi )