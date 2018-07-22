Unsafe milk

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
That many profiteers add water in loose milk is, unfortunately, quite common in Pakistan. Being a concerned mother, I am afraid to even go to these shops knowing what kind of products they have been selling to the people. It was said that packaged milk posed a serious health risk, but I think otherwise. Packaged milk brands have been upfront and transparent in revealing how their milk is sourced and processed. I see no reason to doubt them.
I am of the opinion that we should use packaged milk to keep ourselves healthy and safe from the hazards that loose milk poses. In addition, I will also laud the Punjab Food Authority for banning the sale of loose milk. I felt a relief that somebody is taking an initiative for the safety of people.
Sumaiya Shafi ( Karachi )
