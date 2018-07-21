Women from ethnic armed group killed in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar: Several women were among those killed in Myanmar’s restive eastern region in renewed clashes between the army and an ethnic rebel group, with both sides providing conflicting accounts of the battle.

Fighting broke out on July 11 between soldiers and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) insurgents near Awelaw village in remote Shan state near the Chinese border, both sides confirmed.

The military announced Friday that eight people, mostly women, were killed in the clashes.“Among the TNLA insurgents, the bodies of three men and five women in camouflage uniforms were seized,” the post on the Commander-in-Chief’s Facebook page stated.

A different account of the clashes released on Monday by the TNLA, however, described how six women medics were arrested after an ambush by troops before being “killed brutally”. The area, in Myanmar’s restive eastern frontier, is off-limits making it difficult to verify either side’s claims. In recent years, women have been swelling the ranks of some rebel groups with frequent posts on Facebook of armed female insurgents in jungle training. The rebellion in the northeast — completely separate from the Rohingya crisis in the west — has been festering for decades. It is just one of some two dozen conflicts plaguing more than a third of the country since independence in 1948, according to a 2017 Asia Foundation report. Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has made it a priority to end the unrest by trying to bring the rebel groups to the negotiating table.