Sat July 21, 2018
Newspost

July 21, 2018

Tackling climate change

To combat climate change, we have to take serious measures to reduce the use of fossil fuels and increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix. Another step is to initiate forestation and tree plantation programmes and impose a huge penalty on cutting trees and on deforestation.

By launching a massive public transport scheme in all cities and curbing down individual transport usage – that has negative impact on the environment – we will be able to manage climate change issues of our country in an effective manner.

Aleem Ahmed

Islamabad

