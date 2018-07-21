Sat July 21, 2018
National

July 21, 2018

Four of a family killed in Sargodha roof collapse

SARGODHA: Four persons of a family including two children were killed in roof collapse incident in Satellite Town police limits. Police sources said on Friday that Muhammad Azeem (37), traffic warden, resident of Mustafa Abad Sargodha, his wife Khadeeja Bibi (32), two children Haleema Sadia (7) and Muhammad Hussain (5) were asleep in their house when the dilapidated roof collapsed. All the four family members died under the debris. Rescue 1122 reached the venue and recovered bodies.

