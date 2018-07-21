Four of a family killed in Sargodha roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Four persons of a family including two children were killed in roof collapse incident in Satellite Town police limits. Police sources said on Friday that Muhammad Azeem (37), traffic warden, resident of Mustafa Abad Sargodha, his wife Khadeeja Bibi (32), two children Haleema Sadia (7) and Muhammad Hussain (5) were asleep in their house when the dilapidated roof collapsed. All the four family members died under the debris. Rescue 1122 reached the venue and recovered bodies.
SARGODHA: Four persons of a family including two children were killed in roof collapse incident in Satellite Town police limits. Police sources said on Friday that Muhammad Azeem (37), traffic warden, resident of Mustafa Abad Sargodha, his wife Khadeeja Bibi (32), two children Haleema Sadia (7) and Muhammad Hussain (5) were asleep in their house when the dilapidated roof collapsed. All the four family members died under the debris. Rescue 1122 reached the venue and recovered bodies.
Comments