Tough contest likely in NA-156

MULTAN: A tough contest is expected between the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates in NA-156 (Multan-III), previously NA-150 (Multan-III).

The PML-N has fielded Amir Saeed Ansari while the PTI has awarded a ticket to Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the PPP has not fielded any candidate from the constituency.

There are 444,724 registered voters in the constituency. In the 2013 general elections, the number of registered voters was 373,331. The Ansari clan is the major stakeholder in the constituency with 200,000 voters.

The PPP has ignored former MPA Babu Nafis Ansari in the constituency. His father Babu Feroz Din Ansari was elected MNA in 1970 elections on a PPP ticket and he was one of the close aides to former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Total 32 union councils fall under the constituency. The UCs are 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54 and 55. The PML-N had won 17 union councils, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf eight while eight UCs

were bagged by independent candidates in the Local Government elections held in 2015.

In the 2013 general elections, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi of the PTI won the slot with 92,761 votes while PPP candidate Babu Nafis Ahmad Ansari received 12,208 votes and Rana Mehmoodul Hassan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz received 79,680 votes. Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi had mainly depended on the Ansari clan and Seraiki speaking voters. Now, the situation has changed as the PML-N has fielded Amir Saeed Ansari from Ansari clan.

Ex-MNA Syed Tanveerul Hassan Gilani having support of followers of Pirs is contesting elections as an independent candidate. Gilani can easily receive huge number of votes that would seriously damage Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s position.

In the 2008 general elections, PML-N candidate Rana Mehmoodul Hassan won the slot with 57,774 votes. He defeated PPP candidate Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani who received 43,299 votes and PML-Q candidate Sheikh Fazal Ahmad who bagged 25,158 votes.

In the 2002 general elections, PML-N candidate Rana Mehmoodul Hassan won the seat by securing 22,387 votes. He defeated Syed Tanveerul Hassan Gilani of the PML-Q who received 17,636 votes and PPP candidate Malik Mukhtar Awan who received 15,548 votes. Three Punjab Assembly seats fall under the NA constituency. They are PP-215, PP-216 and PP-217. The Ansaris are the main clan in PP-215 (Multan-V), previously PP-195 (Multan-II). The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has issued a ticket to Amir Manzoor Ansari and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has fielded Javed Akhtar Ansari while the PPP has not fielded a candidate despite the availability strong candidate and PPP stalwart Babu Nafis Ansari in the constituency. Interestingly, Nafis Ansari had applied for a ticket and deposited Rs 30,000 fees, but the PPP did not allot him the ticket.

In the 2013 general elections, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf candidate Javed Akhtar Ansari won the seat with 40,877 votes while Amir Saeed Ansari of the PML-N received 31,940 votes and Ch Muhammad Yaqoob of the PPP received 6783 votes.

In the 2008 general elections, PML-N candidate Amir Saeed Ansari won the slot with 30,686 votes, Abbas Ali Ansari of the PML-Q received 7,442 votes and Mian Manzoor Qadir Qadri of the PPP received 15,855 votes.

In the 2002 general elections, Babu Nafis Ahmad Ansari of the PML-N won the slot and received 11,102 votes, Mian Manzoor Qadir of the PPP received 8,866 votes and Khalil Ahmad Javed Ansari of the PML-Q received 7,473 votes.

In PP–216 (Multan-VI), previously PP-196 (Multan-III), the influential clans include Arain, Bhutta and Rana. The PML-N has issued a ticket to Tasneem Kausar, wife of ex-Punjab Minister Jails Waheed Arian. The PTI has fielded Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the PPP has fielded Muhammad Shakil. In the 2013 general elections, Abdul Waheed Chaudhry of the PML-N won the slot with 33,030 votes, Akhtar Hussain Bhutta of the PPP received 10,000 votes and Rana Abdul Jabbar of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf received 28,826 votes. Now, Akhtar Bhutta has joined the PTI, giving an edge to Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In the 2008 general elections, Abdul Waheed Chaudhry of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won the seat with 23,172 votes, Haji Akhtar Hussain Bhutta of the PPP received 23,101 votes and Mirza Furqan Ali Mughal of the PML-Q received 10,464 votes.

In the 2002 general elections, Mirza Furqan Ali Mughal of the PML-Q won seat with 12,555 votes, Mujahid Malik Bhutta of the PML-N received 12,264 votes, Khurshid Ahmad Khan of the PPP received 7,216 votes and Qari Muhammad Tahir of the MMA received 2,606 votes. In PP–217 (Multan-VII), previously PP-197 (Multan-IV), Qureshis, Ansaris, Khawajas, Bhuttas, Mirzas and Ranas are in majority. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has fielded former MPA Ahsanuddin Qureshi and the PTI has nominated Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, who is contesting the elections first time. In the 2013 general elections, Ahsanuddin Qureshi of the PML-N won the seat with 28,129 votes while Malik Rizwan Abid Thaeem, independent candidate, bagged 7,804 votes, Muhammad Javed Siddiq of the PPP secured 9,751 votes and Saeed Ahmad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf received 26,352 votes.

In the 2008 general elections, Ahsanuddin Qureshi the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won the seat with 26,393 votes, Muhammad Aqeel Ijaz Ansari of the PML-Q received 10,086 votes and Muhammad Javed of the PPP received 22,269 votes.

In the 2002 general elections, Dr Muhammad Javed Siddique of the PPP won the slot with 13,898 votes, Ahsanuddin Qureshi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz received 9,391 votes, Ashraf Saeed Qureshi of the PML-Q received 6738 votes, Muhammad Ayub Mughal of the MMA received 5,399 votes and Malik Naseem Hussain of the National Alliance received 2,128 votes.