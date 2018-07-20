Cops issued polls duty cards

LAHORE: Lahore Police Commanders have issued identification cards to all officers and officials for election day duties to maintain law and order. The security card has been embedded with a QR code so that the impersonators and swindlers could be detected instantly. The cops will display the card on uniform. The DIG said divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs will be responsible for the turnout of cops on polling day. Meanwhile, SP VVIP security held a meeting with all in charges of different branches of DIG Operations office. SP Rana Tahir said the purpose of biometric attendance is to ensure presence during office hours to further achieve better performance.

Fire: A fire broke out at the library of National College of Arts (NCA) due to short circuit which reduced books and valuables to ashes on Thursday. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire.

ARRESTED: City traffic police arrested another tout and got a case registered against him. Accused Iqbal used to mint money from citizens in the name of licences. Police have already arrested four touts from outside CTO office. TRAFFIC: Traffic police have found a solution to traffic mess at Ravi Bridge by diverting slow moving vehicles to Old Ravi Bridge. Heavy traffic will be allowed to enter the city through Saggian and Babu Sabu.

Girl kills self: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in the Shadbagh area on Thursday.

The girl was identified as Asiya. It was reported that the girl was depressed after having an exchange of hot words with her step-mother over an issue. Later, the girl locked herself up in a room and hanged herself to death.