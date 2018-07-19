PHC issues notice to PPP, PTI candidates

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday put on notice the Election Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party candidate for PK-76 Ziaullah Afridi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) contender Asif Khan in a writ petition seeking their disqualification from contesting the election.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan and both the PPP and PTI candidates for PK-76 Peshawar. The bench adjourned the case till today.

The bench issued notice in the writ petition filed by rival candidate Hayatullah Khan of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, seeking disqualification of PPP’s candidate Ziaullah Afridi and PTI’s Asif Khan.

In the petition, the rival candidate Hayatullah claimed that there were number of cases against the PPP’s candidate Ziaullah Afridi related to misuse of authority as provincial minister for Mineral and Mines. He prayed the court to declare him disqualified.

About the PTI’s candidate, Asif Khan, the petitioner claimed that he was a

district member and had not tendered resignation at the time of submission of nomination papers.