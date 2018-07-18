Rose set to excel at The Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARNOUSTIE, United Kingdom: Justin Rose says he can repel the host of young Americans who hold all the major golf titles and claim The Open crown this week despite a mediocre record.
The 37-year-old Englishman — whose best finish in his home major remains his astonishing fourth in 1998 when still an amateur — is in fine fettle heading into Thursday’s opening round at Carnoustie.He tied for ninth at last weekend’s Scottish Open, which was his 17th top 10 finish — including four wins — since the US PGA Championship last August.
Thus the reigning Olympic champion — whose only major to date is the 2013 US Open but came frustratingly close to clinching the 2017 Masters only for Sergio Garcia to beat him in a play-off — is in an ebullient mood about his chances of holding aloft the Claret Jug come Sunday. “Yes!,” he replied at a press conference about winning the title. “I like this golf course, it is a fair one. I don’t see it as much tougher than Turnberry or Muirfield. I see them all as fair venues. There are hazards you need to avoid and you need to hit quality shots.”
