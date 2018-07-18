PPP NA-124 candidate joins PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party suffered a setback on Tuesday as its candidate for NA-124 Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din announced joinining PTI and withdrew himself from the poll race.

He announced joining PTI in the presence of former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar who played a main role in convincing the PPP ticket holder to join PTI. PTI candidate for NA-124 Nauman Qaiser was also present on the occasion.

Slamming the PPP Lahore chapter led by Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Chaudhry Zaheer said that he ran his election campaign with devotion but the local organisation continued conspiring against him. He was of the view that the PPP Lahore president was a relative of Sharif family and he was extending underhand support to PML-N.

Chaudhry Zaheer also alleged the PPP Lahore organisational head changed the route of the procession of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his procession didn’t pass through Bhati Gate, a part of NA-124 consituency where the workers from three constituencies; including NA-123, NA-124 and NA-125; had planned to accord a warm welcome to him.

He said time and again he tried to meet Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to express his concern but he wasn’t given time. He said he would now stand by PTI and his supporters would work wholeheartedly to defeat Hamza Shabaz Sharif in NA-124.

Protest: Rights activists on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside Punjab Assembly to condemn the recent terrorists attacks in Bannu, Peshawar and Mastung which killed more than 200 innocent people, including Haroon Bilour , Nawab Siraj Raisani. The protesters condemned the terrorist activities and expressed solidarity with the victim families.