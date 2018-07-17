Raees Paracha given additional charge of Banking Ombudsman

Karachi: The Federal Government has given the additional charge of Banking Ombudsman to Muhammad Raeesuddin Paracha. On assumption of the charge of Banking Ombudsman Muhammad Raeesuddin Paracha has visited Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Offices for hearing of the cases.

Muhammad Raeesuddin Paracha attended Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman conference organized by the Azad Kashmir Ombudsman Office.Mr. Muhammad Raeesuddin Paracha, while addressing the conference stressed to further strengthen the institutions of Ombudsman in Pakistan as Alternate Dispute Resolution Forum and for sharing the burden of judiciary.

He further said that an increase of 200 percent in registration of complaints shows the confidence of public on the Ombudsman Institution, as the Ombudsman Institutions are delivering the free of cost justice at the doorstep.