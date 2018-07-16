Peshawar police hold flag march

PESHAWAR: The police on Sunday carried out a flag march in the provincial capital to show strength and to boost the morale of the people after the recent terrorist attacks.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman led the flag march.

An armoured personnel carrier followed by police motorbikes and vehicles and the officers participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines and went through Dilazak Road, Faqirabad, Ring Road, GT Road, Gulbahar, Lahori Gate, Ganj and Yakatoot and ended at the Kohati Gate. “We have increased security all over the provincial capital ahead of the elections and in the wake of Tuesday’s attack,” Qazi Jamilur Rahman told reporters. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal, SP City Kokab Farooq and DSPs and SHOs of the city circle were also present on the occasion.

“We have chalked out a special action plan for the last 10 days of the election rallies, candidates and general public. We have also evolved a special strategy to ensure peaceful polling process on the election day,” said the city police chief.

The CCPO added that emergency security measures had been taken in and around Peshawar ahead of the polls.

“We have re-strengthened the recently constructed police posts around the city to keep an eye on suspicious people entering Peshawar. We have also increased police barricades in the city areas as well as entry and exit points,” said Qazi Jamilur Rahman.

The city police chief asked the public to cooperate with the police due to extraordinary situation that developed after the recent wave of terror.

“We apologise to the public for the inconvenience but we have to take these measures for the security of people, candidates and political gatherings,” said Qazi Jamilur Rehman. The CCPO said that search operations, intelligence-based operations and checking of hotels, inns, rented houses and other suspicious places has been increased in the last days of elections.