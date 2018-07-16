Tomato rate doubles, prices of vegetables also increase

LAHORE: Prices of seasonal vegetables were further increased on the fourth consecutive Sunday while the vendors had a free hand to overcharge as all the authorities were busy in election related activities.

This week numbers of vegetables were missing in the makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing despite the prices of the not available items were increased in the official list. Tomato is one of the items which price has almost doubled in two weeks time and now it is not available in the makeshift markets.

The administrative staff members were absent while only lower cadre employees and market committee officials were seen there. However, none of them were looking after the matters to check the overcharging. They said that when the district management was not taking any interest to control unprecedented price-hike then how they can stop overcharging. They said they were not empowered to take action while the vendors were also aware of the situation; so they were availing the opportunity.

This week the price of potato new was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg and potato stored at Rs13 to 14 per kg and sugar-free was fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, while market committee issued Rs32 per kg for sugar-free variety.

The price of onion was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg. The price of tomato was further increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 75 per kg, while not sold in makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing while outside sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Garlic China was stable at Rs88 to 90 per kg, and garlic local gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 per kg and Chinese variety was sold at Rs120 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, stable at Rs165 to 170 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of brinjal was stable at Rs68 to 70 per kg.

Both cucumber local and farm varieties were was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, while local was sold at Rs50 per kg, and farm at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Spinach was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Lemon local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs93 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Zucchini local fixed at Rs73 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was stable at Rs48 to 50 per kg, while B-category was sold at Rs50 per kg, A-category at Rs70 per kg. Green chili was also enhanced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum was further gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Ladyfinger was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, not available there on wrong pricing while outside sold at Rs100 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs10 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing. Luffa was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Coriander was gained by Rs55 per kg, fixed at Rs180 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs45 kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Cauliflower was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 75 per kg, and cabbage by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs41 to 43 per kg, not available. Pea was stable at Rs92 to 95 per kg, not sold.

Different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs58 to 166 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets. Banana A-quality was reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs65 per dozen.