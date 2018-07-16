Holder wraps up WI rout of BD

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Skipper Jason Holder produced another devastating burst of bowling as the West Indies completed a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh on Saturday, romping to a 166-run victory inside three days at Sabina Park.

Chasing a daunting target of 335 after the hosts were dismissed for 129 in their second innings, Bangladesh slumped to 162 all out off just 42 overs.

West Indies captain Holder was responsible for most of the carnage, taking six for 59 in the second innings to finish with match figures of 11 for 103.“We played as a team and different players stood up at different times,” said Holder, named Man of the Match and Series.

Holder’s opposite number, Shakib al Hasan, fought with both bat and ball in a vain attempt to stave off defeat.He took six for 33 with his left-arm spinners to engineer the West Indies’ second innings collapse from their overnight position of 19 for one. Shakib then offered the lone meaningful resistance with a topscore of 54 as the wickets tumbled around him.

When he was eighth out, bowled fittingly by Holder, the home side knew the match was in their grasp, along with a promotion up the international rankings to number eight.

Bangladesh won toss

West Indies 1st innings 354 all out (Brathwaite 110, Hetmyer 86; Mehidy 5-93)

Bangladesh 1st innings 149 all out (Tamim 47; Holder 5-44)

West Indies 2nd innings

K C Brathwaite b Shakib 8

D S Smith st Hasan b Shakib 16

K M A Paul st Hasan b Shakib 13

K O A Powell lbw b Shakib 18

S D Hope lbw b Islam 4

S O Hetmyer lbw b Jayed 18

R L Chase b Mehidy 32

†S O Dowrich not out 12

*J O Holder st Hasan b Mehidy 1

M L Cummins b Shakib 1

S T Gabriel b Shakib 0

Extras (b 1, lb 2, nb 2, w 1) 6

Total (all out, 45 overs) 129

Fall: 1-19, 2-28, 3-53, 4-60, 5-64, 6-97, 7-122, 8-124, 9-129, 10-129

Bowling: Jayed 8-1-21-1 (w 1, nb 1); Mehidy 11-2-45-2; Rabbi 2-0-3-0 (nb 1);

Shakib 17-5-33-6; Islam 7-0-24-1

Bangladesh 2nd innings

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Holder 0

Liton Das c Hope b Paul 33

Mominul Haque lbw b Chase 15

*Shakib Al Hasan b Holder 54

Mahmudullah c Hope b Chase 4

Mushfiqur Rahim b Holder 31

†Nurul Hasan lbw b Holder 0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Smith b Gabriel 10

Taijul Islam not out 13

Kamrul Islam Rabbi lbw b Holder 0

Abu Jayed b Holder 0

Extras (b 4, lb 2, nb 2) 8

Total (all out, 42 overs) 168

Fall: 1-2, 2-40, 3-52, 4-67, 5-121, 6-121, 7-138, 8-162, 9-168, 10-168

Bowling: Holder 13-3-59-6; Gabriel 9-2-29-1; Paul 7-0-34-1 (nb 1); Cummins 5-1-20-0 (nb 1); Chase 8-4-20-2

Result: West Indies won by 166 runs

Man of the Match: Jason Holder (West Indies)

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England) and Sundaram Ravi (India). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)