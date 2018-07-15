Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qatar condemns Mastung blast

ISLAMABAD: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Mastung on Friday, killing and injuring more than hundred people.

In a statement received here on Saturday, the Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Middle Eastern State’s firm position in rejecting violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of the motives or reasons.

The statement expressed Qatar’s condolences to the Pakistani government and people and to the families of the victims.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar