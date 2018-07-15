Qatar condemns Mastung blast

ISLAMABAD: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Mastung on Friday, killing and injuring more than hundred people.

In a statement received here on Saturday, the Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Middle Eastern State’s firm position in rejecting violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of the motives or reasons.

The statement expressed Qatar’s condolences to the Pakistani government and people and to the families of the victims.