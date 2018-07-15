S Korea summons Russian officials over air zone incursion

SEOUL: South Korea summoned a Russian embassy official on Saturday to express “regrets” about the incursion of two Russian military aircraft into South Korea´s air defence identification zone and to urge that it not be repeated.

South Korea said on Friday it had scrambled military aircraft to intercept two Russian bomber jets that flew into its air defence identification zone (KADIZ) four times that day.

The South Korean foreign ministry summoned a senior Russian diplomat and “expressed regrets and urged the incident not to happen again”, it said in a statement. South Korea´s defence ministry called in a Russian military official and lodged a protest about the incursion.