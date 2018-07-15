Sun July 15, 2018
July 15, 2018

Vote wisely

This refers to the letter ‘Actions speak louder’ (July 13) by Hira Kiran. The writer has rightly said that politicians need to deliver on their promises if they wish to get votes.

It is a common practice of politicians to visit every area in order to woo voters, but as soon as the elections are over these politicians are seen nowhere. Our informed voters should only vote for deserving candidates.

Sooda Akram ( Kech )

