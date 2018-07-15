Sun July 15, 2018
July 15, 2018

Crop production

The prices of fertilizer in the market have skyrocketed, although the authorities concerned provided subsidy in Budget 2018-19 to keep the prices at a reasonable level. The fertilizer is an essential requirement for crop production. It is feared that the surge in price will inconvenience most growers. The prices of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer are significantly higher in Pakistan as compared to the prices in other Asian countries like India and Bangladesh.

The price of 50 kilogramme DAP in Pakistan was about Rs3,150 in June and in India the same bag would cost around Rs2,550. Although there is no scarcity of fertilizer in markets, the prices have still soared tremendously during the last three months. If the government does not arbitrate immediately, the situation will have a negative impact on crop output.

Rasool Bux Rustamani ( Dadu )

