Massacre in Mastung

Friday (July 13) witnessed two suicide attacks in Pakistan. In Bannu, a politician’s convoy was attacked while in Mastung – which is by far the deadliest attack which has claimed the lives of more than a hundred people – a political rally was targeted. The latter also claimed the life of the BAP leader, Siraj Raisani.

The relevant authorities need to pay attention to this situation. Time after time, we listen to the authorities’ claims that they have broken the backs of terrorists. But such incidents raise doubt among people. Our enemies are attempting to destabilise the country. We have to fight against their nefarious plans.

Zahid Ali Khan ( Rawalpindi )

*****

Hundreds of thousands have fallen victim to terrorism, a legacy of Zia and Musharraf, yet those included in the fourth schedule have been allowed to contest the 2018 elections. Every state institution must understand that it is their responsibility to serve people and that they should take steps to protect the life and property of people.

For far too long, this country’s assets, resources and land have been abused by a few who are now settled abroad. Pakistan was created for the welfare of its citizens and not for the benefit of the land mafia, or to be a haven for tax evaders and financial criminals or religious extremists. We have to stand united in our fight against those who have brought instability to Pakistan.

Ali Malik ( Lahore )