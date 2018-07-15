Sun July 15, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 15, 2018

Comcast to pay 243mln pounds in fees for Sky takeover

LONDON: Comcast expects to pay the banks, law firms and other advisers on its 25.9 billion pound ($34.23 billion) bid for Sky as much as 243 million pounds if it wins the battle for the British broadcaster, the U.S. cable giant said on Friday.

Sky is at the center of a complex trans-Atlantic bidding war between

Twenty-First Century Fox, Comcast and Walt Disney that will generate large fees for advisory firms working on all sides.

Fox, which already owns 39 percent of Sky, and Comcast are fighting for control of the British pay-television group.

At the same time, Comcast and Disney are vying to buy the bulk of Fox’s film and TV assets, including its Sky stake.

