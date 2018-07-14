Move seeking transfer of KP CS, IGP termed unwise

PESHAWAR: Former Home Secretary and Pakhtun Think-Tank Chairman Syed Akhtar Ali Shah on Friday termed unwise the move of Caretaker Justice (Retired) Dost Muhammad Khan seeking transfer the chief secretary, inspector general of police (IGP) and other officers at a time when the general election is just two weeks away.

In a statement, he said that 'his kneejerk approach' was bereft of all principles of good governance. He said that the proposals did not curry favour either with the federal government or the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Akhtar Ali said that the refusal to accept his proposals had weakened him as the chief minister. He said it would have been better to understand the root causes of militancy and come out with a comprehensive solution. A bold stance would have made him tall and earned him respect. It appears that he has been surrounded by people not having sound understanding of the governance.