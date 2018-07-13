Fri July 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

Top cop assures security at 70 sensitive polling stations

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Alam Khan Shinwari said Thursday over 350 army personnel would be deployed at polling stations along with police to ensure peaceful polling on July 25 in the district.

“Around 350 army men would be deployed along with police at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in district,” Shinwari told reporters after visiting offices of Dispute Resolution Council here on Thursday.

