Zalmi plans Madrasa Cricket League

LAHORE: One of the Pakistan Super League(PSL) franchises Peshawar Zalmi in collaboration with the Zalmi Foundation has planned a third cricket activity ‘The Madrasa League’.

Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi told newsmen here on Thursday that the main aim of this league is to promote peace and interfaith harmony among the youth. After launching Pakistan’s first school league and the Global league, Peshawar Zalmi came up with an idea of ‘Madrasa League’.

Zalmi Foundation is collaborating with World Council of Religions to hold this league. In the press briefing on Thursday Afridi along with Maulana Muhammad Yaseen Zafar, Secretary-General, Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Salfia, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman Hamid, Executive Director - WCR Pakistan, Father Nadeem Francis (Secretary Catholic Bishops Conference Pakistan) & Sardar Kalyan Singh (Sikh Community Leader) launched this initiative. The first phase of the league will begin in August at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 10 teams registration.