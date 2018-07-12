JI leader condemns Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: Provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami and senior Vice-President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has condemned the terrorist attack on Awami National Party’s convention and martyrdom of Haroon Bashir Bilour.

He expressed deep shock over the tragic incident and the losses suffered by Bilour family and the ANP other activists.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the cowardly terrorist attack was an attempt to create hurdles in the way of peaceful arrangement of the general election. He said that the job of the federal and provincial governments was not to issue warnings and security alerts only but to take effective measures to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the people.

The government should review the security plan, he added.

The JI leader said the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour was a loss of all the political forces of the country. “The entire politicians in country are mourning the loss of Haroon Bilour,” he said, adding, the political parties should lend a hand of cooperation to each other in such situation to foil the designs of the enemies.