ECP declines to bar PML-N from using Nawaz’s images

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday declined to bar Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from using images of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif during its election campaign.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Muhammad Niaz Inqalabi, who is member of Islamabad Bar Association, had filed applications in the Election Commission, contending that after having been convicted, Nawaz had no right to be an office-bearer or hold session of a party.

During hearing, the four-member bench, headed by Sindh Member Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Punjab Member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi asked Inqalabi what he exactly on the matter, and he contended that PML-N be barred from using images of Nawaz during its poll campaign, as he had been convicted by the top court.

To this, Punjab member of the Election Commission said that at this juncture, the party name could not be removed, as this would lead to a new Pandora’s Box with general election 14 days away and bulk of the ballot papers already printed.

He also said that a decision with regards to the applications would be taken after the elections.

The hearing was then adjourned till August 15. In another petition filed by a PTI activist, alleging the party had asked him and others to sign a declaration not to leave the party or run for elections independently if denied party ticket, the election commission rejected the application.