Peshawar attack flayed

LAHORE: Rwadari Tehreek on Wednesday held a protest in front of the Punjab Assembly to condemn the Peshawar suicide attack resulting in the death of 20 people, including Barristor Haroon Bilour, ANP’s candidate for provincial assembly.

Members of Rwadari Tehreek expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and demanded indiscriminate action against the terrorist organisations killing innocent people. Rwadari Tehreek Chairman Samson Salamat said, “The attack on ANP was actually an attempt to refrain progressive political parties from participating and contesting the upcoming general elections, similar to the 2013 elections when ANP and PPP were in particular targeted, attacked and were not allowed to do their election campaigns”.