3 robbers held

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sherakot police arrested three robbers and recovered valuables from their possession. The accused were identified as Umar Subhani, Zafar and Hassan. Police recovered three bikes and illegal weapons from their possession.
LAHORE: Sherakot police arrested three robbers and recovered valuables from their possession. The accused were identified as Umar Subhani, Zafar and Hassan. Police recovered three bikes and illegal weapons from their possession.
Comments