Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 robbers held

LAHORE: Sherakot police arrested three robbers and recovered valuables from their possession. The accused were identified as Umar Subhani, Zafar and Hassan. Police recovered three bikes and illegal weapons from their possession.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar