RIS gets best entrepreneur award

Islamabad: Walid Mushtaq, the CEO of Roots International Schools (RIS) has once again awarded as ‘Best Educational Entrepreneur of the year’ Award during the 31st Achievement Awards Ceremony of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), says a press release.

The award was offered to Walid Mushtaq by Minister of Economy Azerbaijan Rufat Muhammadof, which was received by Shahzad Qaiser-manager Fee & IT at RIS. This award is conferred upon a renowned internationally acclaimed educationist, mentor and Social Entrepreneur who has rendered services for scaling of education, empowering & transforming youth, connecting global classrooms, enriching Pakistan with state of the art teaching & learning standards.

Walid Mushtaq has laid the foundation of first ever Chinese, German and French programme classes with over 5,000 students. He is one of the most successful Educationist and Entrepreneurs of Pakistan embracing unparalleled triumph at a young age and has been a recipient of several awards, a few include the RCCI Excellence Award and the 100 Business Leaders of Pakistan. Representatives from all the strolls of life including prominent educationists, businessman, civil society, media representatives and several other public figures attended the ceremony.