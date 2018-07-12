Girl students of FDE institutions better than boys

Islamabad: The students of Islamabad Schools and Colleges for Girls have produced better results than boys educational institutions of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II examination of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) for the year 2018.

In all 1,665 girls candidates from 25 institutions of urban area appeared in the SSC part two examination and out of them, 1,624 were declared as passed thus producing 93.95 per cent result. In terms of appearance of students in examination, the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-9/1 produced the best result.

In all 184 out of 187' passed the examination with pass percentage of 98.40 and 4.6 GPA showing improvements as compared to the last year. However, it was Islamabad Model School for Girls (IMSG) G 6/1-3 was on top with 5.1 GPA as all of its 145'students passed the examination.

The IMSG F 7/2 gave 4.9 GPA with pass percentage of 99.28 as 130 out of 138 students cleared all papers. The IMCG G-11/1 produced 100 per cent result with 4.7 GPA as all 94 students passed the examination while IMCG G-9/3 also gave 4.7 GPA with 4.7 GPA. Its 88 out of 89 students passed the examination. On the other hand amongst boys institutions, it was only the Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) G-9/4 which gave 4.31 GPA with 146 out of 150 passing the examination with pass percentage of 97.33 while GPA of all other institutions remained below 4.