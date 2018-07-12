Most foreign grads pass PMDC test

Islamabad: The foreign medical and dental graduates have done well in the recent Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) registration examination.

All Pakistani nationals having foreign medical and dental qualifications have to pass the PMDC National Examination Board (NEB) examination to practice in the country. The exam was conducted by the National University of medical Sciences at the CMH and AFID, Rawalpindi simultaneously in three steps.

Two steps were held earlier and successful candidates were eligible to appear in the Final Step NEB-III exam. A total of 1,321 candidates sat the NEB Step-III exam (OSCE/Viva) and 1,066 of them were declared successful with the overall pass rate of 80 per cent, while nine candidates appeared in the NEB dental exam (OSCE /Viva) and eight of them passed it with the overall pass percentage of 88.

The exam was a patient-based exam with each candidate being practically assessed on different stations. The faculty of medical colleges consisting of professors, associate professors and assistant professors were their examiners. After completing all the steps and parts of the exam, pass candidates will be registered with the PMDC as doctors after getting notified by the health services ministry.