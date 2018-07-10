Verdict reserved on plea against ban on LG members

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition challenging a ban by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on participation of local government representatives in political activities of upcoming general election.

Several chairmen and vice-chairmen from different union councils had assailed the ban terming it a violation of Political Parties Act (Amended), 2017. The petitioners through counsel contended that the ECP put the impugned ban through a simple notification. They asked the court to set aside the ban for being unconstitutional.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza heard the arguments and reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the petition. The ECP had barred the participation of local government representatives in election campaign under Section 233 of Election Act 2017.