Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

F-7/3 college gets new principal

Islamabad : Prof Tariq Masood has become the acting principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-7/3.

x
Advertisement

The Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory, has tasked its director (administration and coordination) Prof Tariq with looking after that post until further orders.

He’ll continue working as the FDE director. The office had fallen vacant lately after principal Prof Shahid Haseeb retired on reaching the age of superannuation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar