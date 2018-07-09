F-7/3 college gets new principal

Islamabad : Prof Tariq Masood has become the acting principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-7/3.

The Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory, has tasked its director (administration and coordination) Prof Tariq with looking after that post until further orders.

He’ll continue working as the FDE director. The office had fallen vacant lately after principal Prof Shahid Haseeb retired on reaching the age of superannuation.