Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dr Banuri to focus on improvement of quality education

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri Sunday said the commission would continue to focus on providing access to education, improvement of quality and relevance of research to the socio-economic needs of the society.

x
Advertisement

In an exclusive talk with this agency, he stressed the need to increase 10 per cent enrolment of the students and faculty annually.

Sharing his goals, Dr Tariq Banuri stressed upon the need of universities autonomy, saying that the success could be achieved only this way.

He further underlined the need for improvement in management of higher educational institutions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar