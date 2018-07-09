Dr Banuri to focus on improvement of quality education

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri Sunday said the commission would continue to focus on providing access to education, improvement of quality and relevance of research to the socio-economic needs of the society.

In an exclusive talk with this agency, he stressed the need to increase 10 per cent enrolment of the students and faculty annually.

Sharing his goals, Dr Tariq Banuri stressed upon the need of universities autonomy, saying that the success could be achieved only this way.

He further underlined the need for improvement in management of higher educational institutions.