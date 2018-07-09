Abbasi bags Twin City Tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Khursheed Abbasi clinched men’s singles title in the Engro Twin City Tennis beating Musa Chaudhry in the final at the Pakistan Tennis Complex courts the other day.

Khursheed beat Musa 6-1, 7-5 in presence of packed to capacity audience who enjoyed the final to the fullest. Khursheed who was trained by leading coach Mehboob Khan gave a good account of himself in straight set win. Saleem Saifullah Khan, president Pakistan Tennis Federation was guest of honor and distributed prizes amongst winners and runners up. Salim Saifullah on the occasion stressed the need to further popularize game of tennis in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. “ Local tournaments are important as it throws up talent for national events.