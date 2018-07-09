Zardari to face accountability after Nawaz, says Qureshi

SUKKUR: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that after Nawaz Sharif it was Asif Ali Zardari’s turn to face the stringent accountability in the coming days in the wake of massive corruption and money laundering done by him.

While addressing the party workers in various villages of Dahil Taluka, he said that the PTI and GDA would drive away the corrupt PPP leaders not only from Thar but from entire Sindh by defeating the PPP candidates.

He said that the PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan was all set to bring about a big change in the whole country in the light of the party manifesto after winning the general elections on July 25. He said that it was the PTI and its chairman who sent a corrupt man (Nawaz Sharif) packing home after he was disqualified by the Apex Court.

He said that he had once advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to part ways with his father but instead of following the path of his slain mother Benazir Bhutto, he preferred to stick to the path of his father which would never let him win hearts of the people.

Qureshi addressed big public gatherings in villages Chudio, Sinoro, Qabulio-Jo-Paar, Panaat, and other villages of PS 54 Dahil and NA-221 and urged the participants to totally reject the PPP candidates and protect their votes and polling stations during the polling days.