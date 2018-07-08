Candidate boycotts polls

BARA: Accusing the candidates of violating the code of conduct, an independent candidate of NA-44 from Bara tehsil on Saturday announced to boycott the 2018 elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Suhbat Khan Afridi, who is also a candidate on PK-72 Peshawar, said that several influential and rich candidates from Bara had been buying votes and bargaining through their supporters.