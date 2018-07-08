Candidate boycotts polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Accusing the candidates of violating the code of conduct, an independent candidate of NA-44 from Bara tehsil on Saturday announced to boycott the 2018 elections.
Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Suhbat Khan Afridi, who is also a candidate on PK-72 Peshawar, said that several influential and rich candidates from Bara had been buying votes and bargaining through their supporters.
BARA: Accusing the candidates of violating the code of conduct, an independent candidate of NA-44 from Bara tehsil on Saturday announced to boycott the 2018 elections.
Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Suhbat Khan Afridi, who is also a candidate on PK-72 Peshawar, said that several influential and rich candidates from Bara had been buying votes and bargaining through their supporters.
Comments