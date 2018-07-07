ASIAN GAMES: PSB to earmark Rs120m for contingent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is expected to earmark Rs120 million for the participation, boarding and lodging of the national contingent for the 18th Asian Games set to be held in two Indonesian cities from August 18-September 2.

PSB Deputy Director General Training Mohammad Azam Dar told ‘The News’ on Friday that the amount would be taken out from the first quarterly grant of the fiscal year 2018-19.

“At this time participation in the Asian Games is the most important challenge confronting to the PSB. We are planning to take out the required amount from the first quarterly grant, which is expected to be with the board soon,” he said.

Azam Dar said that no separate amount has been earmarked for the Games. “Since participation in the Asiad is the important one, we have to submit the required amount with the Asian Games organisers well within time. The submission date is July 13 and we have to comply with the given dates.”

Meanwhile, the PSB has already applied to release Rs260 million quarterly grants from which the Asian Games’ expenditures would be deducted.

“This amount would be for boarding and lodging, dailies, souvenirs, uniform allowance, daily allowance, unforeseen amount and for damage deposit money.”

Another amount of Rs88 million is being spent on the training and preparations of the different teams for the mega event. “The PSB has already earmarked Rs88 million as camp expenditures on 25 sports which the PSB would sponsor. All other sports that are not affiliated with the PSB would be supported by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA),” he said.

The PSB has agreed to sponsor and support 300 athletes from the 400-member contingent while the rest of 100 members would be looked after by their respective federations.

“The PSB has yet to recognise football federation, therefore Pakistan football team members along with other sports contingents will be looked after by their own respective federations. These also include some of those federations not affiliated either with PSB or with POA,” he said.

As many as 250 male and 50 female athletes will be part of the Asian Games contingent with rest of around 100 would either be team or contingent officials.

“When we look into the formation of the contingent 300 male and female players will be accompanied by around 100 officials. These will include team and contingent officials,” Azam Dar said. Pakistan are to compete in 36 disciplines in the Games.