Dir admin removes election material over rules’ violation

DIR: The district administration on Friday removed portraits, posters and banners, which were bigger than the sizes specified by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The TMA staff removed all the flexes, portraits, banners and other related material installed on electricity polls and other places in Dir town.

Those materials were removed in various areas of Dir city including main Dir Bazaar, bypass road, Dir-Peshawar road, Ameri Kass Bazaar, College Colony and other areas.

District Monitoring Officer Jehanzeb said that the ECP had already issued instructions about advertisement material including posters, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, portraits, and others and all the candidates were informed about it.

A notification issued by the ECP on June 14 this year says: "No person or political party shall affix or distribute posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners or portraits larger than sizes prescribed by the ECP."

The official said that posters should be 18 inches and 23 inches while handbills, pamphlets and leaflets would be up to size of 9x6 inches.

He said that the drive against violation of the ECP rules would continue in near future too and no-one would be allowed to violate the rules and regulations.