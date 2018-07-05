Nationwide SBL trials from 18

LAHORE: The nationwide process to register and trials to select boxers for the first ever Super Boxing League (SBL) will be conducted from July 18 to August 11. The SBL is planned to be conducted by British Olympian Boxer Amir Khan.

An official of the league, Anwaar Ahmed informed that chairman of SBL Amir Khan has directed to hold trials in the country to register and then select budding boxers for the league. The trials will be conducted seven major cities of the country including Sialkot, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Faisalabad and Multan.

The registration and trials will be held as par the given schedule:

City, Venue, contact person, registration date and trials date

Sialkot, Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Shakihpura Road Gujaranwala, Mr. M. Ismail Cell: 03006412109, July 18, July 20

Lahore, Sports Board Punjab, Lahore, Mr. Muzammil Cell: 03226593247, Thu 19 July, Sat 21 July.

Election Holidays, From Sun 22 July To: Wed 25 July

Islamabad, Amir Khan Boxing Academy, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, Dawood Namini Cell: 03335589876, Thu 26 July, Sat 28July

Peshawar, Qayum Stadium Barra Road, Peshawar Cantt, Niamat Ullah Cell: 0301 80 78 212, Fri 27 July Sun 29 July

Quetta, Quetta Sports Complex, Abdul Hameed Cell: 03003870116, Tue 31 July, Thu 2 Aug Karachi, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari Karachi, Hasan Asif Azad, Cell: 03412269283, Fri 3 Aug, Sun 5 Aug

Karachi, K7 Kick Boxing Academy, Mall Square mazanine floor off Zamzama park, Phase-5 DHA Karachi, Rizwan Khan Cell: 03009257377, Sat 4 Aug, Mon 6 Aug

Faislabad, GM. Abad Sports Complex, Faislabad, Hafiz M. Zubair UL Haq, Cell: 03249822058, Wed 8 Aug, Fri 10 Aug

Multan, Khanewal Sports Stadium, M. Abdullah Husnai Cell: 03070130015, Thu 9 Aug, Sat 11 Aug.

The entire process of registration and trials is going to be held under the supervision of Anwaar Ahmed and Arslan.