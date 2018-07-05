Drops of dread

The spell of heavy rainfall brought the lives of residents in Lahore to a standstill. At least nine people died during the thunderstorm. In addition, the effect that the rain had on the city’s infrastructure highlighted the shortcomings of the previous government which, during its five-year rule, couldn’t install a proper drainage system across the city. We need to speak up against such irregularities. Taxpayers’ hard-earned money is being wasted in setups that were not properly planned. Broken roads with standing water on them have disappointed the people who were lauding the government for its exceptional performance in improving the city’s infrastructure. Until when will the people continue to bear the brunt of the failure of ill-thought-out projects?

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi