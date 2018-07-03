Saad beats Tariq in tennis event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Saad Irfan beat Tariq Abbasi in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in the Engro Food Twin City Tennis Championship match here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts on Monday.
In day’s other matches, Qasim Ali defeated Zulqarnain Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1 and Husnain overcame Zaid Nisar 6-2, 6-2. Kursheed Abbasi defeated Pooyan 6-2, 6-1 and Shaharyar got better of Saleem Abbasi 6-1, 6-0 to make it to the next stage.
Musa Chaudhry, Sajid Butt and Hassan Abdullah got walkovers against their
opponents.
ISLAMABAD: Saad Irfan beat Tariq Abbasi in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in the Engro Food Twin City Tennis Championship match here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts on Monday.
In day’s other matches, Qasim Ali defeated Zulqarnain Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1 and Husnain overcame Zaid Nisar 6-2, 6-2. Kursheed Abbasi defeated Pooyan 6-2, 6-1 and Shaharyar got better of Saleem Abbasi 6-1, 6-0 to make it to the next stage.
Musa Chaudhry, Sajid Butt and Hassan Abdullah got walkovers against their
opponents.
Comments