Tue July 03, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Saad beats Tariq in tennis event

ISLAMABAD: Saad Irfan beat Tariq Abbasi in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in the Engro Food Twin City Tennis Championship match here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts on Monday.

In day’s other matches, Qasim Ali defeated Zulqarnain Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1 and Husnain overcame Zaid Nisar 6-2, 6-2. Kursheed Abbasi defeated Pooyan 6-2, 6-1 and Shaharyar got better of Saleem Abbasi 6-1, 6-0 to make it to the next stage.

Musa Chaudhry, Sajid Butt and Hassan Abdullah got walkovers against their

opponents.

