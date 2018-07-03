Tue July 03, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

Pak U-18s enter Asian Volleyball quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan youth volleyball team kept their golden run intact as after beating New Zealand in their group match the other day they upstaged Oman 3-1 in their vital clash to make it to the top eight of the 12th Asian Men’s Under-18 Volleyball Championship in Porsharifi Gymnasium in Tabriz, Iran, on Monday. Pakistan will now face the 17-team event’s strongest side South Korea in their next game on Tuesday (today). The winners of Tuesday outing will qualify for the World Championships which will be held in 2019. After lifting the first set 25-17, Pakistan went narrowly 26-28 down in the second set. However the Green-shirts, who were trained for long eight months, were able to regain their spirit and clinched the third and fourth set with 25-10 and 25-15 margins to seal a comfortable win.

